Hyderabad's Karachi Bakery faces protests amid India-Pakistan tensions; owners say, ‘We are an Indian brand’

A day after the Indian armed forces struck down nine terror outfit camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, Karachi Bakery in Telangana's various cities were targeted.

Several activist groups have even sought a name change, citing that ‘Karachi’ is a prominent city in Pakistan and arguing that businesses in India should not bear names linked to Pakistani cities.

Facing outrage, Karachi Bakery outlets, in Begumpet, Moazzam Jahi Market and other places, on Wednesday displayed the Indian national flag above their signboards.

The owners of Karachi Bakery – Rajesh and Harish Ramnani – spoke to PTI and clarified that Karachi Bakery was founded here in Hyderabad in 1953 by Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India during the Partition. It has been 73 years.

The owner said, as quoted by PTI, "Karachi Bakery was founded here in Hyderabad in 1953 by Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India during the Partition. It has been 73 years. Our grandfather named it after Karachi as he came to India after Partition. We request the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and senior officers of administration to support to prevent any change in the name. People are putting up Tricolour in the outlets of the bakery across the city. Kindly support us as we are an Indian brand and not a Pakistani brand.”

Locals extend support: Meanwhile, local people have extended support to the bakery outlets.

One of the media user said, "Karachi was part of India and the owner was a Sindhi migrant hindu from Karachi that's why they gave this name. Kya ch****e hai kuch log is desh me." Advertisement

Another said, "Leave them alone yaar. It's just the name of Bakery."

A third wrote, "Such nonsense is so unlike a hyderabadi. Must be some hoodlums from outside the state."

A fourth commented, "Kya yeog Lahori Zeera ka bhi naam change karwana chahte hain."

"Such useless goons want money else they damage property," a fifth user wrote.

Previous incidents: Previously, too, people have protested against Karachi Bakery when the Balakot and Uri strikes took place.

Operation Sindoor: After 14 days of Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces struck 9 terror outfit camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The attacks were well co-ordinated and no Pakistani army camps were targeted or hit, nor were any common people hurt. Advertisement

India's Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a press conference on Wednesday morning to share the details of the attacks.