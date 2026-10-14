Hydrogen in your kitchen gas? Petroleum regulator PNGRB proposes up to 5% blending in household piped gas; details here

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has proposed allowing hydrogen blending of up to 5% by volume in natural gas supplied to households through domestic piped natural gas (PNG) networks, according to its draft guidelines.

The proposal outlines a framework for introducing hydrogen into selected portions of existing gas distribution networks, subject to technical assessments, safety requirements and regulatory approvals. However, the draft does not itself authorise commercial hydrogen blending.

“This draft does not by itself authorize commercial hydrogen blending. Applicability is subject to statutory enablement, PNGRB approval and all other competent-authority permissions,” the document states.

The regulator has proposed restricting the initial deployment to small, hydraulically defined areas supplied through a single injection point. The proposed framework is limited to domestic PNG consumers and does not cover entire city gas distribution networks.

What will change for households? Under the draft guidelines, hydrogen could be mixed with natural gas before being supplied to households through existing PNG networks. However, the proposal does not mean that every household connected to a piped gas network will immediately receive a hydrogen blend.

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The PNGRB has specified that the proposed deployment must be confined to areas where the blended supply can be controlled and monitored. Injection at a District Regulating Station that cannot ensure the supply is restricted to domestic consumers has been excluded at this stage.

The draft also clarifies that the 5% limit is a ceiling rather than the routine operating level.

“Five per cent is the maximum commercial concentration, not the routine control target,” it states, adding that normal operating levels must be lower and determined through validated technical assessments.

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“No commercial supply under these Guidelines shall exceed 5.0%,” the document adds.

What about household appliances and safety? The PNGRB's draft requires operators to assess whether existing pipelines, meters, regulators and other equipment are compatible with hydrogen blending before introducing the mixture.

The assessment would also cover household appliances connected to the network. The document says the experience of pilot projects in Indore and Shantigram cannot be treated as universal proof that every gas network and appliance is suitable for hydrogen blending.

The proposed framework also requires continuous monitoring of hydrogen concentration, gas flow, pressure and other relevant parameters.

According to the draft, hydrogen supply must be automatically isolated in situations such as invalid concentration measurements, hydrogen levels reaching the specified high-high limit, loss of natural gas flow, gas detection or fire alarms, emergency shutdowns, unsafe pressure or temperature conditions, and loss of essential control systems or power.

Will consumers' gas bills change? The draft guidelines specifically address the impact of hydrogen blending on consumer billing.

“Consumer billing shall account for the reduction in heat content attributable to hydrogen blending so that consumers are not charged for energy not delivered,” the document states.

The proposed framework also requires operators to disclose the basis of billing adjustments. Where the necessary data is unavailable or inaccurate, the draft calls for a consumer-favourable estimate.

When could hydrogen blending begin? The draft makes clear that commercial supply would require statutory and policy enablement, specific PNGRB approval and permissions from other competent authorities.

Before the first supply, operators would ordinarily have to provide consumers with at least 30 days' notice. The proposed information would include the hydrogen concentration, changes in gas characteristics, appliance-related precautions, emergency procedures, billing adjustments and complaint channels.

The guidelines also prescribe a minimum six-month trial operation, with monthly reporting and independent verification. Completion of six months alone would not automatically permit routine commercial supply. Operators would need written confirmation from the PNGRB.