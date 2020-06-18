Hydroxychloroquine halted in WHO-sponsored Covid-19 trials

Controversy has swirled around hydroxychloroquine since Trump began promoting it. The U.S. bought millions of doses, while shortages ensued for patients with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis -- other conditions the drug has been shown to treat -- as well as malaria. There were reports of people taking the drug preventively, and Trump himself said he took a course of the medication to ward off infection after two White House staffers contracted Covid-19 in May.