Hydroxychloroquine, the “miracle drug" being tested on India’s healthcare workers, alone is unlikely to be as effective at treating the disease as touted but could instead raise the risk of death for the patients, one of the largest studies on it has shown.

The retrospective analysis of data from 368 male patients hospitalized with the disease in all US Veterans Health Administration medical centres until April 11 showed that out of the risk of death from any cause was higher in the group of patients who were administered only hydroxychloroquine as compared to those who were not given the anti-malaria medicine.

The study, which has not yet been reviewed by other scientists, was supported by grants from the US’ National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia.

“In this study, we found no evidence that use of hydroxychloroquine, either with or without azithromycin, reduced the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with Covid-19. An association of increased overall mortality was identified in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone," the study concluded.

As per the study, 28% of the 97 patients who were given just hydroxychloroquine died, while the death rate was 22% for the 113 given both hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. For the 158 that were given neither the anti-malarial medicine nor the antibiotic, the death rate was just 11%.

However, using mathematical modelling for an adjusted hazard ratio, it was found that in terms of death rate, using hydroxychloroquine alone increased the risk compared with the patient being kept only on the ventilator, but in combination with azithromycin, it didn’t.

On the other hand, there was no increased efficacy of the drug with both the anti-malarial drug being used alone and in combination with the antibiotic.

The study pointed out that there were certain limitations with it, including those inherent to all retrospective analyses like non-randomization of treatments.

The study also said that it cannot rule out the possibility of selection bias or residual confounding as these included only men whose median age was 65 years, and do not reflect outcomes in women or in younger hospitalized populations.

However, the use of an integrated national healthcare system makes the data less susceptible to biases of single-centre or regional studies, the paper said.

“Data from ongoing, randomized controlled studies will prove informative when they emerge. Until then, the findings from this retrospective study suggest caution in using hydroxychloroquine in hospitalized Covid-19 patients, particularly when not combined with azithromycin," the study said.

The retrospective study, apart from suggesting caution among health professionals, makes the two major prospective clinical trials more important. While one of the trials is the World Health Organization’s “Solidarity Trial", the other is supported by the Wellcome Trust, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Mastercard.

Apart from hydroxychloroquine, the Solidarity Trial is also looking at three other treatments—Gilead Sciences’ patented drug remdesivir, combination drug lopinavir and ritonavir, as well as the anti-HIV combination drug with interferon beta 1b.

“The hierarchy of medical evidence depends not only on randomised controlled trials but also on a meta-analysis of data from all trials on hydroxychloroquine. That will show that hydroxychloroquine might not be very effective against covid-19," pulmonologist Satyanarayana Mysore told Mint, adding that the focus should instead be on remdesivir.

Many experts have said that remdesivir has so far proven to be the best bet for treating covid-19. The anti-viral medication was originally meant for the treatment of Ebola but had failed on that count in August last year.

In January, when covid-19 started its spread out of China and across the world, Gilead showed that the drug worked against severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). Anecdotal evidence has so far shown that it is effective against covid-19 while being safer, especially compared to hydroxychloroquine.