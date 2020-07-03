Subscribe
Home >News >India >Hyundai introduces intelligent manual transmission with Venue compact SUV
The 2019 Hyundai Venue

Hyundai introduces intelligent manual transmission with Venue compact SUV

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST Malyaban Ghosh

  • With this technology the driver retains the ability to slot gears manually, thereby delivering enhanced control
  • Hyundai India booked 49.2% on-year decline in domestic wholesales to 21,320 units in June

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Friday announced the introduction of new transmission system known as the intelligent manual transmission (iMT) with the Venue compact sports utility vehicle. With this new transmission system, drivers will not have to press the clutch pedal at the time of changing the gears.

Hyundai’s new transmission technology is essentially a revolutionary two-pedal system that eliminates the need for drivers to constantly use the clutch pedal as in a conventional manual transmission. However, with this technology the driver retains the ability to slot gears manually, thereby delivering enhanced control and retaining the joy of driving, the company said in a statement.

“Through this electro mechanical operation of the clutch, iMT will offer drivers all the pleasures of driving a manual transmission. Further, the technology will empower customers with a more engaged drive experience by offering enhanced control over desired torque on wheels without compromising on fuel efficiency and performance," a company release said.

India's second largest passenger vehicle maker reported a 49.2% year-on-year decline in total domestic wholesales to 21,320 units in June due to the covid-19 related disruption. In May, the company had witnessed sales of just 6,883 units after restarting production at its Chennai factory from May 5. Hyundai’s June exports also dropped by 67.3% on year to 5,500 units.

