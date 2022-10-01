Hyundai Motor India's sales surge 38% to 63,201 units in September

Hyundai Motor India's sales surge 38% to 63,201 units in September1 min read . 02:33 PM IST
South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor's Indian unit on 1 October said that its wholesales increased by 38 per cent to 63,201 units in September.
The automobile company had dispatched 45,791 units to its dealers in September 2021.
The domestic wholesales stood at 49,700 units in September 2022, up 50 per cent compared to 33,087 units in September 2021, the firm said. While, the exports in September rose to 13,501 units from 12,704 units in the year-ago period.
"With the excellent resilience shown by the Indian economy over the last few quarters, the festive season has further fueled the demand momentum. All three of our new launches -- Venue, Venue N Line and Tucson -- have received unprecedented customer response," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.
Besides, Creta continues to dominate the mid SUV space with an increase of 36 per cent in bookings for September over the last year, he added.
In September, the firm had said that it expects to log its best-ever sales in the domestic market this year, by leveraging sustained demand for the new sport utility vehicles (SUV), the Venue and Tucson, as well as its flagship mid-sized SUV Creta.
Hyundai expects to surpass the record sale figures it had logged in 2018-19 at just over 500,000 units.
With PTI inputs.
