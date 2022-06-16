Hyundai Venue facelift launched: Check price, features, other specifications

The new 2022facelift Venue SUV from Hyundai will also be offered with Drive Mode Select with Normal, Eco and Sports modes, and a digital instrument cluster.
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday revealed the price of 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift . The new Venue facelift will be available starting from ₹7, 53, 100 at an introductory price for the Kappa 1.2MPi petrol version. The Kappa 1.0 turbo GDi petrol S(O) is will be available at ₹9,99,900. The high end U2 1.5 CRDi Diesel ^MT variant will be available from ₹9,99,900.
The new 2022facelift Venue SUV from Hyundai will also be offered with Drive Mode Select with Normal, Eco and Sports modes, and a digital instrument cluster. The new face-lifted Hyundai Venue will also get newly designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
The new Hyundai Venue facelift will be available with 7 different colour options, namely Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, and Fiery Red with black roof. The new Venue now features a Dark Chrome Front Grille which compliments the SUVs cutting-edge design.
The new facelift Venue will come with a new L-shaped wraparound LED tail lights that are connected together by an LED light bar. The new Hyundai Venue has also been equipped with Drive Mode Select for a versatile driving performance with the choice of Normal, Eco and Sport modes
The new Hyundai VENUE will provide customers Enhanced Connectivity and enable them to control vehicle functions right from the comfort of their homes. Customers can control multiple functions while also being able to check vehicle status through Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant. The features can be controlled with voice support for English and Hindi Language. With Home to car (H2C), customers will be able to control functions such as: