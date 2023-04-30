'I accept being the snake…': PM Modi responds amid uproar over Mallikarjun Kharge's jibe in poll-bound Karnataka1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Coming down heavily on Congress for drawing parallels between a snake and Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister on Sunday said that the people of Karnataka will give the party a ‘befitting answer’ in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the Congress on Sunday, asserting that he was a “snake on the neck of god-like public". The remarks came amid uproar as Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge purportedly dubbed him a “poisonous snake" earlier this week.
