Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the Congress on Sunday, asserting that he was a “snake on the neck of god-like public". The remarks came amid uproar as Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge purportedly dubbed him a “poisonous snake" earlier this week.

“Congress' topic in Karnataka elections is snake's poison. They are comparing me with snake and seeking votes from people. For me, people of the country are a form of Lord Shiva. I accept being the snake on the neck of god-like public. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting answer on May 10," the PM asserted during a public address on Sunday afternoon.

Dubbing the other party an "outdated engine" Modi said that it halts development and gives fakes guarantees. “Today when I am fighting against corruption, Congress is disturbed the most. Congress is now threatening. They say Modi teri kabra khudegi," he added.

Earlier this week Kharge appeared to assert that the PM was a “poisionous snake" that voters in Karnataka should avoid. “PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it's poison or not. If you lick it, you're dead," he said during a rally in Kalaburagi.

As the remarks sparked outrage the senior politician had attempted to issue a clarification. He contended that the remakrs had not been aimed at Modi, but at the BJP as a whole. The addendum however failed to appease the ruling party, with many calling for an apology. The BJP on Friday urged the Election Commission to file a criminal case against Mallikarjun Kharge and bar him from campaigning in the Karnataka assembly polls.