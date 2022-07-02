‘I also got Guwahati offer’: Sanjay Raut claims days after MVA govt collapse

Talking about the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, the Shiv Sena leader said, "As a responsible citizen and MP, it's my duty to appear if an investigative agency (ED) summons me. The problem is with timing- amid Maharashtra political crisis but they had doubts. Their officials behaved well with me; told them that I can come again if need be."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}