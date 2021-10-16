At today's key Congress meeting, Sonia Gandhi has underlined her position as a "full-time and hands-on Congress President" as she calls for unity in the party. “Today is the occasion for bringing clarity once and for all," she said.

“Every party member wants revival of Congress, but this requires unity and keeping party's interests paramount," Sonia Gandhi said.

"Above all, it requires self-control and discipline," she added.

In an apparent message to the 'G-23' leaders, who have been pushing for an organisational overhaul and the election of "visible and effective leadership", the Congress leader added, "I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media. So let us all have a free and honest discussion."

The ‘G-23’ had been demanding to convene the CWC with Kapil Sibal last month and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

Gandhi also said that the party had finalised a roadmap for electing a regular Congress chief by 30 June but the deadline was extended indefinitely in view of the second wave of Covid-19.

She also highlighted her leadership on national issues like the farmers protests, the provision of aid and relief during the pandemic and atrocities committed on marginalised groups and communities.

Congress' top brass met today morning to discuss key issues such as organisational elections, forthcoming assembly polls and the current political situation.

Party president Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Charanjit Channi of Punjab attended the meeting.

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were among those present at the meeting at the AICC headquarters here.

The meeting of the party's top decision-making body has been convened after demands from some quarters to discuss important issues, including some defections in the recent past.

The meeting also comes amid rumblings within the Congress' state units such as in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the party is in power.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.