‘I am a proud Kannadiga’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw hits back at trolls questioning her loyalty to Karnataka

Biocon Chair Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s recent critiques of Bengaluru's infrastructure shortcomings have sparked a furore. Responding to the debate on Wednesday, she said she is a “proud Kannadiga” and expressed her love for Kannada culture.

In a post on X, Mazumdar-Shaw confirmed she was born in Bengaluru. She added that she has spent seven decades loving her city and its culture. She confirmed she can read, write and speak “this wonderful language”. “I don’t think I am answerable to anyone who questions my loyalty to Karnataka. I am a proud Kannadiga,” she wrote.

This clarification followed her strong critiques on 15 October regarding the urgent need for superior infrastructure and rubbish management in the city.

She squarely blamed past administrations for the current dire situation and implored the present government to act swiftly to address what amounted to decades of neglect.

In an X post, Shaw wrote: “We are in this dire situation because of the past governments’ failure to act in time. This Government has the opportunity to change this and act fast to fix these decades of deteriorating infrastructure and garbage management.”

She added that all she is seeking is garbage clearance and road resurfacing, which ought to be done by the GBA. “Government ministers must hold them responsible. They must be accountable for shoddy and slow work.”

After Shaw criticised the city’s road infrastructure, several social media users trolled her and asked about her loyalty to Karnataka.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar Reacts Following her comments, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar drew attention to the government’s ongoing endeavours to improve the city.

He noted that the creation of the East Bengaluru Corporation was intended to support IT firms through improvements to traffic flow and road conditions.

“In order to help the IT companies, for better traffic, better roads, we made East Bengaluru Corporation,” Shivakumar said.

On 18 October, Shivakumar also attacked Mazumdar-Shaw, suggesting that she was at liberty to undertake the necessary development herself if she wished.

“If she wants to develop them (roads), let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads,” Shivakumar said while conducting the “Bengaluru Nadige (Walk for Bengaluru)” program in the KR Puram area.

Shaw subsequently met with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, on Tuesday to offer Deepavali felicitations and pledged her full cooperation and backing for improving Bengaluru.

About his meeting with the Biocon Chairperson, Shivakumar said: “We discussed Bengaluru. She has promised to support developmental works in Bengaluru and not to tarnish its image. I will visit the area and hold meetings on Wednesday or Thursday.