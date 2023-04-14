Morris Chang, the man whose nationality triggered a row over the Adani group's alleged links with Chinese entities, has said “I am a Taiwanese citizen". He is a director in PMC Projects (India) Pvt Ltd which constructs ports, terminals, rail lines, power lines, and other infrastructure assets for Adani Group .

Chang was being called a Chinese national because of his passport, linking the ports-to-energy conglomerate run by Gautam Adani to China, according to the news agency PTI.

In an email response to a questionnaire, he said, “I am a Taiwanese citizen. My passport shows I am a citizen of the Republic of China, which is how Taiwan is officially known. It is different from China, which is officially known as the People’s Republic of China."

Opposition Congress used Chang's reported Chinese identity to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, asking why security concerns were set aside and Adani allowed to operate ports in India despite its well-known links with the Chinese.

However, he refused to answer questions on the projects PMC was doing with the Adani group. PMC is also alleged to have over-invoiced imported equipment for Adani group firms.

“I am a well-established industrialist in Taiwan with business interests in global trading, shipping, infra projects, ship-breaking, etc. As far as the Adani Group is concerned, the matter is sub judice and I would refrain from commenting," he said.

"It is very unfortunate that my nationality is being called into question and made into a political issue. I have already explained my citizenship to you. I have nothing to do with politics," he added.

(With PTI inputs)