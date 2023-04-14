‘I am a Taiwanese citizen,’ Morris Chang who is at centre of Adani-China1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 07:31 AM IST
The opposition party Congress used Morris Chang's reported Chinese identity to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
Morris Chang, the man whose nationality triggered a row over the Adani group's alleged links with Chinese entities, has said “I am a Taiwanese citizen". He is a director in PMC Projects (India) Pvt Ltd which constructs ports, terminals, rail lines, power lines, and other infrastructure assets for Adani Group.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×