I am against ‘Marathi vs non-Marathi’ divide, says Mumbai influencer abused by MNS leader's ‘half-naked’ son

Social media influencer Rajshree More, who was allegedly verbally abused by Rahil Sheikh, son of MNS leader Javed Sheikh, said on Tuesday that she was against the ‘Marathi vs Non-Marathi’ divide in Maharashtra.

“I am thankful to (Shiv Sena leader) Sanjay Nirupam, who supported me. Today, we have come here (Amboli Police Station) to ask what laws are there against the person who misbehaved with a woman on the road and how that man was left on notice. The fight of this party was about 'Marathi vs non-Marathi'. They are against me because I do not support the 'Marathi vs non-Marathi' divide,” she told ANI.

The Mumbai-based influencer and nail artist filed a police complaint on Tuesday against Rahil Sheikh, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vice president Javed Sheikh, accusing him of ramming her car multiple times and threatening her while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

What really happened The incident reportedly took place on Sunday night when More was travelling from Goregaon to Andheri. According to a NDTV report, More claimed in her statement that Rahil was “drunk and half-naked” when he repeatedly hit her vehicle and hurled abuses at her in the presence of police officials.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, More described the ordeal, saying she was being followed and intentionally targeted.

“The driver of the SUV was ramming my car repeatedly. The first time, I thought it was a mistake. But it kept happening. I turned into a narrow lane near my house and realised I was being targeted. I asked my driver if our doors were locked. When I saw two constables nearby, I called them for help – they got into my car. Even then, the other car rammed us again,” she told NDTV.

More further alleged that after police intervened, Rahil began abusing her and misbehaving with the officers, invoking his father’s political influence.

“He was drunk and half-naked. His pants were slipping off. He didn’t remember his clothes but remembered who his father was. He started abusing me, threatening me, saying I would have to pay for this,” she said.

'I will not step back' More, while talking to ANI, said she will fight for justice, stand with all the non-Marathi people, and will not step back.

She added, "When they can target a Marathi woman, then imagine what is happening with the non-Marathi people...I am being threatened. I want to say that I have immense respect for Raj Thackeray. However, I am against the 'Marathi vs non-Marathi' divide. I will fight for my justice. I will stand with all the non-Marathi people. I will not step back."

Rahil Sheikh was detained by Mumbai Police on Monday after a video of the incident went viral. According to police, the video shows Sheikh, shirtless, allegedly abusing More after his car hit her vehicle.