I am 'deshbhakt', only 'deshdrohi' watched India-Pak Asia cup final match: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, when asked about the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, said he had chosen not to watch the game. Declaring his stance as a “Deshbhakt” (patriot), Uddhav Thackeray remarked that he refrained from viewing the match, adding that only “Deshdrohi” (anti-nationals) had done so.

Uddhav Thackeray said, “I don't want to speak about the match as I have not watched it...As a 'Deshbhakt' [patriot], I have not seen the match...Those who are 'Deshdrohi' [anti-national] have seen the match.”

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Asia Cup clash between the two countries, saying India’s decision to play against Pakistan exposed the BJP’s “farce” of patriotism. He argued that the country should have taken a firm stand by refusing to participate in the match.

While India won the match against Pakistan amid boycott calls on social media, the BCCI drew heavy criticism for agreeing to the engagement in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed.

The Indian government has allowed the national team to play against Pakistan at multi-national events like the World Cup and Asia Cup but has barred any bilateral engagement across sports. Also Read | ‘Pakistan boycotted Hockey Asia Cup...’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena UBT leaders react to India’s victory in Asia Cup

Uddhav Thackeray told reporters, “BJP's farce [of patriotism] has been exposed. India should have shown firmness by not playing [the cricket match with Pakistan].”

Speaking on the all-party delegation that was sent to several countries after the Pahalgam terror attack, the UBT chief said that it was evident why India didn't get support from countries.

“When we [India] said Pakistan was a perpetrator of terror, the world is going to ask you questions. Are you Pakistan's enemy or friend? If you are their enemy, then snap all ties,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) members had also raised slogans and even destroyed a television set as part of their protests in different parts of Maharashtra against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match.