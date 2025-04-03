‘I am disheartened’: JD(U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari resigns over party’s support to Waqf Bill

Senior Janata Dal (U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari on Thursday resigned from the party and all his posts over party's stand on Waqf Amendment Bill.

"...I am disheartened that I gave several years of my life to the party," said Ansari in a letter to Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.

Mohammed Qasim Ansari's letter to Nitish Kumar.

Janata Dal (United), which is the key ally of the BJP, on Wednesday delivered a full-throated endorsement of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha and accused opposition parties of trying to set a narrative that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anti-Muslim.

The proposed amendments are in the interest of 'pasmanda' (backward Muslims) and the poor and women among the minority religion. It will bring transparency, said Union minister Lalan Singh claimed.

Also Read | Lok Sabha sitting to clear Waqf Bill, Manipur President rule one of the longest

"Pasmandas will stand with Modi in the coming days as they received justice under his government," he said, adding that the opposition may not like the prime minister but people do.

"The Janata Dal (United) and Nitish Kumar do not need your certificate of secularism. Your secularism is about dividing the society for votes," added the former JD(U) president.

About the bill — According to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Waqf tribunals will be strengthened, a structured selection process will be maintained, and a tenure will be fixed to ensure efficient dispute resolution.

— As per the Bill, while Waqf institutions' mandatory contribution to Waqf boards is reduced from 7 per cent to 5 per cent, Waqf institutions earning over ₹1 lakh will undergo audits by state-sponsored auditors.

— The Bill proposes that practising Muslims (for at least five years) can dedicate their property to the Waqf, restoring pre-2013 rules.

— The Bill proposes that an officer above the rank of collector investigate government properties claimed as Waqf.

Lok Sabha passes bill On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after over a 12-hour debate.

“No place safer than India for minorities”

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, in his reply to the debate, said that there is no place in the world safer than India for minorities and they are safe because the majority is entirely secular.

He said even a minuscule minority community like the Parsis are safe in India and all minorities here live with pride.

"Some members have said that minorities are not safe in India. This statement is completely false. There is no place safer than India for minorities. I am also a minority and we all are living here without any fear and with pride," he said after the debate on the Bill.