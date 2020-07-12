Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (R) with state CM Uddhav Thackeray

I am fine, not in self-isolation: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

1 min read . 03:35 PM IST

ANI

Taking to Twitter the Maharashtra Governor wrote, 'I am perfectly alright, and not in self-isolation. I underwent relevant tests, the result of which came in the negative. There are no symptoms of Covid-19 either'