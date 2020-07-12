Subscribe
I am fine, not in self-isolation: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (R) with state CM Uddhav Thackeray



1 min read . 03:35 PM IST ANI



Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari clarified that reports appearing in a section of media regarding his health are "baseless" and he is not in self-isolation.



Taking to Twitter the Maharashtra Governor wrote, "I am perfectly alright, and not in self-isolation. I underwent relevant tests, the result of which came in the negative. There are no symptoms of COVID - 19 either."



"However, considering the COVID-19 situation elsewhere, I am discharging all my official duties strictly adhering to protocols like social distancing, sanitizing, wearing of masks, etc," he added.

He further asserted that reports appearing in a section of the press regarding his health are baseless. "I am hale and hearty," he added.

