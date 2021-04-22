'I am healthy now after the treatment. I have called cabinet meeting today at 4pm today,' Karnataka CM said

After contracting Covid-19 infection for the second time, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa was today discharged from Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru. "I am healthy now after the treatment. I have called cabinet meeting today at 4pm today," news agency ANI quoted the Karnataka CM.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has asked the Centre to supply 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen and one lakh vials of Remdesivir in view of the growing COVID cases in the state.

"We have estimated that in the next one month, we may require 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen. In this regard, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has written to Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal," state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday alone, the state reported 23,558 fresh COVID cases and 116 deaths while the active cases in the state has gone up to 1.76 lakh. The active cases comprised 904 patients in the ICU.

Bengaluru Urban district alone contributed more than 70 per cent of the cases and fatalities, prompting Sudhakar to call Bengaluru the epicentre of COVID in Karnataka.

