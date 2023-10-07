Business reality show Shark Tank India 3 is all set to go live on Sony LIV soon and it has a new entrant as judge -- Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal. Goyal will appear alongside seasoned panel members Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain, and Peyush Bansal, as well as new entrant Ritesh Agarwal, in the latest season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shark Tank India is informed about the latest developments through its social media channel.

It took to X and wrote, "The Sharks kickstart the third shoot schedule! 🙌 🤳 Welcoming the new Shark @deepigoyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato! 💯" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's the tweet:

“Sony LIV is set to bring back audiences’ favorite business reality show, Shark Tank India, for a brand-new third installment. After Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, one more entrepreneur is gearing up to grace the panel of Sharks for Shark Tank India 3," Sony LIV said in a statement.

As per the details, 40-year-old Goyal will be the judge for only two episodes of Shark Tank India 3, and the episodes will have Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Anupam Mittal as the other judges.

Taking to X, Goyal wrote, "All growth comes from discomfort. I am here to learn, step outside my comfort zone, and add my two special cents to something crazy."

"This is turning out to be a weekend well spent outside of @zomato SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on @SonyLIV #SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's the tweet:

Meanwhile, the filming for the season has already begun and the season Shark Tank India is set to premiere in January 2024.

