‘I am naturally disappointed', says Vijay Mallya on Supreme Court verdict

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on Mallya, who was held guilty of committing contempt of court by the top court on May 9, 2017, for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of court orders. As per the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, contempt of court may be punished with simple imprisonment of up to six months, or with a fine up to ₹2,000, or both.