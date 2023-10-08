‘I am no thief, BJP using agencies to harass me’: Bengal minister Firhad Hakim after CBI interrogation
West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim Sunday said he is not a thief and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of using the central agencies to harass him following an interrogation and search by CBI at his several locations in the state
West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim Sunday said he is not a thief and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of using the central agencies to harass him following an interrogation and search by CBI at his several locations in different parts of the state.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message