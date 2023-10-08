West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim Sunday said he is not a thief and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of using the central agencies to harass him following an interrogation and search by CBI at his several locations in the state

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim Sunday said he is not a thief and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of using the central agencies to harass him following an interrogation and search by CBI at his several locations in different parts of the state.

The CBI today interrogated the West Bengal minister and conducted search at several locations in the state in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitments made by civic bodies, PTI reported.

Hakim is the minister of urban development and municipal affairs in the Mamata Banerjee government and the mayor of Kolkata.

A CBI team, along with a large contingent of central forces, reached the residence of the West Bengal minister in Chetla area of south Kolkata in the morning.

"We questioned him whether he had knowledge about irregularities in the recruitment process. Some documents were seized," PTI quoted a CBI officer as saying.

A CBI team also searched the residence of Madan Mitra, a former West Bengal minister and the MLA of Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas district, in Bhowanipore area.

"The investigations have revealed that Mitra had a specific role in the recruitments made in Kamarhati Municipality," the official claimed.

The CBI also searched the residence of former chairman of Kanchrapara Municipality Sudama Roy, ex-chairman of Halisahar Municipality Angshuman Roy and Krishnanagar Municipality's former chief Ashim Ghosh, the officials said.

The CBI spokesperson said "the agency today conducted searches around 12 places, including Kolkata, Kanchrapara, Barrackpore, Halisahar, Dumdum, North Dumdum, Krishnanagar, Taki, Kamarhati, Chetla and Bhowanipore, at the premises of certain persons, including public servants in an ongoing investigation of a case."

Slamming the action, the TMC said it was a desperate attempt to divert attention from its ongoing demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan over demands for central funds.

Rejecting the allegations, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "If the TMC has nothing to hide, why are they afraid of ED and CBI?"

"Whenever TMC leaders are summoned by the ED or CBI, they cry foul and accuse the agencies of being politically motivated. Yet, the reality is that the TMC is deeply mired in corruption with nearly every leader facing some allegation or the other," PTI reported Bhattacharya as saying.

The CPI(M) has also alleged large-scale corruption in the recruitments made by the civic bodies.

"The central agencies stepped in as the state CID failed," CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty reportedly claimed.

Both Hakim and Mitra were arrested by the CBI in 2021 in the Narada sting operation case. Mitra was also arrested by the CBI in 2014 in the Saradha chit fund scam.

