‘I am not afraid as CM KCR is with me': Telangana Minister on IT raids

A case has been registered against the Telangana Minister at the Bowenpally Police Station under sections 353 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly harassing an Income Tax (IT) Officer on Duty, said police officials.
After the Income Tax Department conducted raids against Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy, the TRS leader said that he is not afraid as Chief Minister KCR is with him. His remarks came during the inauguration event of a water plant in Bahilampur in Mulug Mandal in the Medak district.
Speaking at the inaugural address, the minister also said that the KCR-led Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (previously called Telangana Rashtriya Samithi) will form the government at the Centre in the 2024 general elections.
As per ANI reports, Malla Reddy had earlier called out the IT raids against him an 'act of revenge'.
According to the Minister's statement, the IT department allegedly took his son's signature on a document that mentions '100-crore black money' was found in his possession.
"My elder son is in hospital, I told them not to take his signs and get them from my younger son, Bhadra Reddy instead. I suddenly came to know he is being made to sign," Malla Reddy clarified.
He also questioned, "I rushed to the hospital but they had left. What was the hurry?"
Meanwhile, Income Tax officer Ratnakar also complained that the Telangana minister forcefully snatched a laptop, mobile phone, and evidence in Hyderabad, ANI reported.
Responding to these allegations, Malla Reddy stated, "I treated officers with much respect. He left the laptop at my house. I returned it to the police station. What wrong have I done?"
He also asserted, "This is not the first time that IT raids have been conducted on me. They're doing their work and we're showing our work. But I never saw such a large-scale raid. Am I a smuggler? Am I involved in hawala business? Do I run a casino?"
"I run educational institutions", he added, as quoted by ANI.
The IT department raided 65 locations related to the minister and his family members as well as the educational institution owned by him and his staff, Malla Reddy said in an official statement.
