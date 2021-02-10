'I am now on Koo', Railway Minister Piyush Goyal pushes for Made-in-India app

Koo, Made-in-India app, is seen as an alternative to US microblogging site Twitter. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also joined the desi app. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I am now on Koo."

Railway Minister seems excited about it, "Connect with me on this Indian micro-blogging platform for real-time, exciting and exclusive updates."

"Let us exchange our thoughts and ideas on Koo." he added.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and some other government departments have set up accounts on native micro-blogging site Koo after Twitter did not comply with the government's directive to block some tweets and accounts, the homegrown firm said.

Here are some of the things you must know about Koo

1) Koo was launched by a Bengaluru-based startup co-founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

2) The app was launched 10 months ago in March 2020.

3) The app can be downloaded from Google play store and iOS app store. It can be accessed from the web app too. All the users need is a valid phone number on which Koo sends an OTP for first-time registration.

4) Koo won the Aatmanirbhar App Challenge organised by the Indian government.

5) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in one of his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio talks, encouraged Indians to use Koo.

6) "We believe that it is important to build social networks keeping in mind local cultural nuances. Koo being deeply focussed on India will help ensure a consistent experience for all users on the platform. We are humbled and at the same time excited by the adoption and encouragement by so many noteworthy personalities and recently the entry of the topmost government offices of the country onto Koo," its co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna, reports PTI

7) Among its early users are personalities like Sadhguru, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, and former cricketers Anil Kumble.

8) Koo said it has so far verified handles of MeitY, MyGov, Digital India, India Post, National Informatics Centre (NIC), National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Common Services Centre, UMANG app, Digi Locker, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), among others, on its platform.

9) Koo supports multiple Indian languages.

10) Koo's CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna affirmed that the app enables the free expression of thoughts and opinions for every Indian irrespective of the language preference.

