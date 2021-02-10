'I am now on Koo', Railway Minister Piyush Goyal pushes for Made-in-India app

6) "We believe that it is important to build social networks keeping in mind local cultural nuances. Koo being deeply focussed on India will help ensure a consistent experience for all users on the platform. We are humbled and at the same time excited by the adoption and encouragement by so many noteworthy personalities and recently the entry of the topmost government offices of the country onto Koo," its co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna, reports PTI