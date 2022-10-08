"We want the Congress party to prevail once again in our country. As far as I am concerned, the only real difference in this election is about how we go about the challenges facing the Congress party in overcoming the BJP and its formidable electoral machine," he said. The contest is a "discussion within the family" and there is no quarrel, he said. Kharge has great experience, ability and knowledge, he said. "I bring a different approach and I put that before the voters to see what they want. But, I do want to stress. We are all in this together."

