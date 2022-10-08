Shashi Tharoor, who is canvassing for his candidature among party delegates, ruled out the ideological difference with veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also in the presidential race
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is contesting the party's presidential elections has refuted the reports of him withdrawing his candidature from the polls. The senior Congress leader said," Surprised to get calls saying that “sources in Delhi" claim that I have withdrawn! I am on this race till the finish." The leader said this is a struggle and it is a friendly contest within the party but it is a fight to the finish."
The leader in the video posted on social media said that he will fight till the very end of the presidential election and will not withdraw from the contest.
Tharoor, who is canvassing for his candidature among party delegates, ruled out the ideological difference with veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also in the presidential race.
"Let me make clear that I agree with @kharge ji that all of us in @incIndia wish to take on the BJP rather than each other. There is no ideological difference between us. The choice for our voting colleagues Oct 17 is only on how to do it most effectively," Tharoor said in a tweet. His remarks comes a day after Kharge said he conveyed to Tharoor that a consensus candidate would be better, but the Lok Sabha MP insisted on a contest for the "sake of democracy".
That's why I have continued with my candidacy in this election," he told reporters in Hyderabad. The Thiruvananthapuram MP said he would not withdraw from the contest despite his respect for Kharge as that would amount to betrayal of many colleagues who urged him to contest. His campaign is getting good response and he would visit cities including Chennai and Mumbai as well, he said.
"We want the Congress party to prevail once again in our country. As far as I am concerned, the only real difference in this election is about how we go about the challenges facing the Congress party in overcoming the BJP and its formidable electoral machine," he said. The contest is a "discussion within the family" and there is no quarrel, he said. Kharge has great experience, ability and knowledge, he said. "I bring a different approach and I put that before the voters to see what they want. But, I do want to stress. We are all in this together."
On his Twitter handle, Tharoor said he was delighted to receive the endorsement of Telangana Congress working president and cricket legend Mohammed Azharuddin. "...Azhar joins me in wanting change & reform in our party so as to better equip us to take on the BJP," he tweeted. Tharoor told reporters that irrespective of who emerges victorious, it would be the biggest victory for the Congress party.
Asked about Kharge's comments in favour of a consensus candidate, Tharoor described Kharge as a giant in the country's politics and said both of them wished each other well during a telephonic conversation. On his comment favouring a public debate with Kharge, he said he was only responding to a question from a journalist. Tharoor said he was asked if he was prepared for a debate. There is no need to debate because they both agree on the party's fundamental commitment to the ideas of India and the ideals enshrined in the Constitution, he said.
