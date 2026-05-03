‘I am one of the six victims’ of Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat in video message flags fear of bias in Gonda tournament

Olympian and politician Vinesh Phogat revealed in a video message that she was one of the six victims and complainants in the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). She made the revelation while flagging fear of bias in an upcoming tournament, which she says will be "controlled' by the "men of Brij Bhushan" Singh.

After quitting wrestling in 2024, Phogat said she began preparing for a tournament again. "I want to go again to the wrestling mat and bring medals for the county," she said.

She said the wrestling federation organised a ranking tournament, which will be held in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. She said Brij Bhushan has his residence and private college in Gonda.

Phogat will compete in 57kg in Gonda. She has competed in 50kg and 53kg in the past.

'I am one of the six victims' In a video shared on Instagram, Vinesh Phogat said, “I am one of the six victims who filed complaints [against Brij Bhushan]. The case is still in court, and witnesses are being examined. Competing at a place linked to him, where most people present may be associated with him, puts immense mental pressure on me.”

She voiced concern over the mental pressure of competing in an environment she described as hostile, particularly given her role as one of the complainants in an ongoing sexual harassment case against Singh.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat comes out of retirement, sets sights on 2028 LA Olympics

"I doubt if I will be able to give my 100 per cent in that environment," Vinesh Phogat said.

She further alleged inaction from authorities, saying the government and sports ministry were "watching as spectators" and had effectively given a "free hand" to Singh.

'Indian govt will be responsible if...' Decorated wrestler Vinesh Phogat warned that the Indian government would be responsible if anything untoward happens to her or her team members during the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda.

Phogat alleged that the competition, slated to be held at a venue linked to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, could see results influenced by individuals close to the former WFI chief.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat: A girl called Courage

"If any untoward incident happens to me, my team or supporters during the competition, the Indian government will be responsible," Vinesh reiterated, while urging the media and the sporting community to be present at the venue to ensure transparency.

"The tournament is being organised at a place where his [Brij] influence is strong. Who will officiate which bout, how many points will be awarded, who will sit as mat chairman, everything can be controlled by him and his people," Vinesh added.

Vinesh Phogat makes a comeback Vinesh Phogat has been away from competition since the 2024 Paris Games after getting disqualified from the final for being overweight.

She won the Haryana Assembly elections from the Julana constituency on a Congress ticket in October 2024.

Before that, a prolonged standoff between leading wrestlers and the WFI over allegations of sexual harassment against Singh took place.

Also Read | What India searched the most in sports this year on Google

The protests, which began in 2023, saw several top grapplers, including Olympic medallists, demanding action against the then federation chief.

Multiple women wrestlers filed complaints, leading to legal proceedings that are currently underway.

Brij Bhushan Singh has denied all allegations.