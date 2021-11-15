Notable Historian, author and Padma Vibhushan awardee Babasaheb Purandare passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital of Pune, Maharashtra at around 5 am today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences on the demise of Babasaheb Purandare. He tweeted, “I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered."

I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered. pic.twitter.com/Ehu4NapPSL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021

Babasaheb Purandare was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2019. The Maharashtra Government honoured him with Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 2015 and Madhya Pradesh Government has awarded him the Kalidas award.

Babasaheb Purandare was a celebrated author and historian and was known for his work on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had rich knowledge of Indian history. I had the honour of interacting with him very closely over the years. A few months back, had addressed his centenary year programme. https://t.co/EC01NsO1jc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has announced a state funeral for the notable historian, news agency ANI tweeted.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces state funeral for the notable historian and author Babasaheb Purandare, who passed away early this morning: Chief Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

He wrote several books on Shivaji, his administration and the forts from the king's era. As a theatre enthusiast, Purandare had directed 'Jaanta Raja', a play on Shivaji's life.

