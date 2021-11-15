Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences on the demise of Babasaheb Purandare. He tweeted, “I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered."