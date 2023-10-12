comScore
'I am shocked': Former Israeli envoy reacts on Shashi Tharoor's Hamas comment; Latter reacts
'I am shocked': Former Israeli envoy reacts on Shashi Tharoor's Hamas comment; Latter reacts

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, there has been a range of response from different political parties in India

Israel Hamas War: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor defended his comments on Hamas after receiving flak from former Israeli envoy (Shrikant Singh)Premium
Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor faced criticism for abstaining to label Hamas as a terror organisation. His comments about the militant group behind ghastly terror attack on Israel, drew flack from Israel's former ambassador to India Daniel Carmon.

Taking it to X, formerly Twitter, Daniel Carmon expressed his shock on Shashi Tharoor's comments on Hamas. He said, “After decades of terror against my people,challenging the very Palestinian Authority,especially after this week’s savage slaughter of over a thousand peaceful human beings,can you not label Hamas as terrorists?Frankly,I am shocked."

Soon after his tweet, former Under Secretary General to the UN, clarified his statement and said that he followed India's stand on recognition of Hamas group.

“All I said was that India has not issued such a designation, though others have. Undoubtedly Hamas conducted terrorist acts, which I roundly condemned. Don’t be misled by crude headlines seeking to distort my words,@danielocarmon. I feel for you and other friends in Israel at this difficult time, and hope & pray for your continued safety," he tweeted.

 

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 04:54 PM IST
