Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday expressed regret and apologised for what has happened in the state of late, and called for calm and unity in the new year amid ongoing incidents of violence.

Biren Singh urged the people of the state, which has been in the grip of ethnic violence, to forget past mistakes and start a new life in 2025.

“This entire year has been very unfortunate. I feel regret and I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what has been happening till today, since last May 3. Many people lost loved ones. Many people left their homes. I really feel regret,” reported ANI, quoting Singh.

Stating that he would like to apologise, the chief minister said, “After seeing the last 3–4 months' progress towards peace, I hope that with the New Year 2025, normalcy and peace will be restored in the state.”

Singh also appealed to all the communities of the state to live together.

"Whatever happened has happened. We now have to forget past mistakes and have to start a new life. A peaceful Manipur, a prosperous Manipur, we should all live together," the CM added.

— The number of firing incidents has dipped in Manipur over the last 20 months, since the beginning of the ethnic conflict in May 2023.

— Till now, altogether, roughly 200 people have died and around 12,247 FIRs have been registered, and 625 accused have been arrested.

— Around 5,600 arms and weapons, including explosives and around 35,000 ammunition were recovered.

— Good progress is there in tackling the issues.

— The central government has provided enough security personnel and enough funds to help the displaced families and enough funds to construct new houses for the displaced persons.

On Saturday, in fresh violence, a few civilians and security personnel were injured in a gunfight with armed men in Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages of Imphal East district.