In his letter, Fefar also claimed India had received good rainfall in the last two decades because of his divine presence as the 'Kalki' avatar. "There was not a single drought for even a year in the country. India reaped a profit of ₹20 lakh crore due to good rainfall over the last twenty years. Despite this, the demons sitting in the government are harassing me. Because of this, I am going to bring severe drought across the globe this year. That is because I am the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu and I rule the earth in Satyug," he stated.