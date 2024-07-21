’I am truly sorry...’: PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam offers apology for lashing out at Karnataka reservation bill

PhonePe's Chief Executive Officer Sameer Nigam issued an apology on Sunday, July 21, after facing a backlash from the netizens on the social media platform X.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published21 Jul 2024, 09:01 PM IST
Sameer Nigam also stated his opinion that from the corporate perspective, it is essential to hire the best available talent in India.
Sameer Nigam also stated his opinion that from the corporate perspective, it is essential to hire the best available talent in India.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)

India's digital payment operator, PhonePe's Chief Executive Officer Sameer Nigam issued an apology on Sunday, July 21, after facing a backlash from the netizens for sharing his views about the new Karnataka Reservation Bill on the social media platform X.

“I would first and foremost like to clarify that it was NEVER my intention to insult Karnataka and its people. If my comments hurt anyone’s sentiments in such a way, I am truly sorry and would like to offer you an unconditional apology,” said Sameer Nigam in a statement.

The digital payment platform chief also said that he believes in linguistic diversity and rich cultural heritage as an asset for the nation and that every Indian should pay respect to celebrate the local and cultural norms. He also said that he has the highest regard for Kannada as well as all other languages, as per his statement.

This move from Nigam comes after the backlash and trolling he faced from netizens on the social media platform X. Nigam commented on July 17, stating his views about the new bill passed by the State.

"I am 46 years old. Never lived in a state for 15+ yrs. My father worked in the Indian Navy. Got posted all over the country. His kids don't deserve jobs in Karnataka? I build companies. Have created 25000+ jobs across India! My kids don't deserve jobs in their home city?” said Nigam in the post on July 17.

Nigam also stated his opinion that from the corporate perspective, it is essential to hire the best available talent in India based on their skills to compete on a global stage.

“Companies must be able to employ the very best talent available in India purely based on their technology skills and proficiency in fields,” he said. “As a nation, that is the only way we can build world-class companies that can compete in the global village that we live in today,” said Nigam.

Overview of the Karnataka Reservation Bill:

On July 15, the State Government of Karnataka cleared a bill namely the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024. This bill mandates the reservation of jobs for Indian citizens belonging to the state of Karnataka or Kannadigas.

The bill highlighted that 50 per cent of the candidates working in any factory or industry in a management category and 70 per cent in the non-management category should come from the State of Karnataka.

 

"Any industry, factory or other establishments shall appoint fifty per cent of local candidates in management categories and seventy per cent in non-management categories," according to the bill.

The bill also stated that candidates who do not have Kannada as a language in their secondary school certificate will have to pass a Kannada language proficiency test. The nodal agency can request any records, information or documents about the candidate with the authority vested upon it by the State of Karnataka.

First Published:21 Jul 2024, 09:01 PM IST
