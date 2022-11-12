‘I am very much Indian': Akshay Kumar speaks about Canadian citizenship

‘I am very much Indian': Akshay Kumar speaks about Canadian citizenship1 min read . 07:17 PM IST
Akshay Kumar frequently faces backlash from netizens regarding his Canadian citizenship.
Akshay Kumar frequently faces backlash from netizens regarding his Canadian citizenship.
Akshay Kumar has addressed the controversial issue of him being a Canadian citizen. He was speaking at the Hindustan Time Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2022.
Akshay Kumar has addressed the controversial issue of him being a Canadian citizen. He was speaking at the Hindustan Time Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2022.
Even though he has never concealed or disputed having a Canadian passport, Akshay Kumar frequently faces backlash from netizens regarding his citizenship. Akshay stated that, despite being a Canadian citizen, he pays all of his taxes in India. Several years ago, when his movies weren't doing well. His application for Canadian citizenship was successful. Today, he mentioned the same thing at HTLS 2022.
Even though he has never concealed or disputed having a Canadian passport, Akshay Kumar frequently faces backlash from netizens regarding his citizenship. Akshay stated that, despite being a Canadian citizen, he pays all of his taxes in India. Several years ago, when his movies weren't doing well. His application for Canadian citizenship was successful. Today, he mentioned the same thing at HTLS 2022.
Also Read: Akshay Kumar has a Canadian passport; then why does he pay taxes in India?
Also Read: Akshay Kumar has a Canadian passport; then why does he pay taxes in India?
“Having a Canadian passport does not mean I am any less of an Indian. I am very much Indian. I have been here for nine years since I got my passport. And I don't want to get into the reason of why, what happened, my films were not working, blah blah blah," Kumar said.
“Having a Canadian passport does not mean I am any less of an Indian. I am very much Indian. I have been here for nine years since I got my passport. And I don't want to get into the reason of why, what happened, my films were not working, blah blah blah," Kumar said.
Akshay Kumar earlier revealed that, a few years ago, he thought he should probably relocate and seek employment somewhere else because nearly 14–15 of his films had failed. At that time, he also mentioned that one of his friends was a resident of Canada, and he advised Akshay to do the same if he was unsuccessful in India.
Akshay Kumar earlier revealed that, a few years ago, he thought he should probably relocate and seek employment somewhere else because nearly 14–15 of his films had failed. At that time, he also mentioned that one of his friends was a resident of Canada, and he advised Akshay to do the same if he was unsuccessful in India.
Also Read: New in Canada? Complete guide on how to own a house
Also Read: New in Canada? Complete guide on how to own a house
Many individuals relocate to Canada in search of employment, but they are still Indians, Akshay said in the past. Soon after he had been granted Canadian citizenship, Akshay started to have professional success once again. Then, he made the decision to stay back in India.
Many individuals relocate to Canada in search of employment, but they are still Indians, Akshay said in the past. Soon after he had been granted Canadian citizenship, Akshay started to have professional success once again. Then, he made the decision to stay back in India.