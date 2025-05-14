'I apologise 10 times': MP minister backpedals after derogatory remark on Col Sofiya Qureshi sparks anger

Amid a row triggered by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's recent derogatory remarks about senior Indian Army officer Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who was involved in 'Operation Sindoor', MP BJP chief VD Sharma on Wednesday said that the party took cognizance and warned him about the matter.

Sharma emphasised that the BJP leadership is very sensitive and no one has the right to say anything.

"The leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is very sensitive. If any such incident happens, then the BJP immediately holds a proper discussion which is required on the issue. Our leadership took cognizance of the matter and he was immediately warned. No one has the right to say anything, that sister (Colonel Sofiya Qureshi) is the daughter of the country and the entire nation salutes the might she has done," Sharma told reporters.

What Vijay Shah said The controversy broke out following a video clip of Vijay Shah's speech that went viral on social media.

Shah purportedly said: "'Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujade the… humne unhiki behen bhej kar ke unki aisi ki taisi karwayi (those who wiped sindoor (vermilion) off our daughters' forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson)'."

Later, he apologised and expressed regret over his remark.

"I am not a God; I'm too human, and I apologise 10 times," he said.

"I am a patriotic man, and people of every community worked for the nation. If something slipped out in anger and someone felt bad, I would like to say that I am not a God but a human being. I apologise ten times for it," he added.

"My entire background is from the military. Many of my family members were martyred and were in the military... Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is more important than my real sister. I had nothing in my mind; if something slipped out of the excitement and hurt someone, then I would like to apologise from the heart. Not once, but I apologise ten times," the minister told ANI on Tuesday.

Opposition parties, NCW slam Vijay Shah Vijay Shah received backlash for his derogatory comments against Col Qureshi, with the opposition parties condemning and calling for his dismissal.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday also strongly condemned Vijay Shah's purported derogatory remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

"It is extremely unfortunate that such statements are being made by some responsible persons which are derogatory and unacceptable towards women. This not only hurts the dignity of women in our society but is also an insult to the daughters of the nation who are playing an important role in the security of the country," NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said on the social media platform X.

"Dear Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is a proud daughter of this nation, a sister of all country-loving Indians, who has served the country with courage and dedication," she said, adding the entire country is proud of brave women like her and that such derogatory statements should be "strongly condemned." Advertisement

Colonel Qureshi was part of the tri-services team that conducted press briefings on Operation Sindoor alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.