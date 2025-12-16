‘I apologise’: Delhi minister Sirsa blames AAP for severe pollution, says ‘we are doing better work’

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has apologised for the severe pollution levels in the national capital city, but blamed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for handing it over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in inheritance.

Manjinder Sirsa also asserted that it is “impossible” for a 10-month government to bring down the Air Quality Index (AQI), the BJP government in Delhi has done a better work in keeping it in check.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi minister said, “It is impossible for any elected government to reduce AQI in 9-10 months. I apologise for the pollution in Delhi. We are doing better work than the dishonest AAP government, and we have reduced AQI each day.”

Advertisement

“This disease of pollution is given to us by the Aam Aadmi Party, and we are working to fix it,” he said.

The minister also asserted that Delhi’s air quality remained better for nearly eight months this year compared to the same period last year.

He acknowledged that pollution levels have worsened recently but claimed the situation is still better than last year due to sustained efforts by the present government over the past 10 months.

Delhi pollution The National Capital Delhi continued to reel under hazardous air conditions on Tuesday as the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 378 early in the morning, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Advertisement

The air quality showed a marginal improvement compared to Monday, when the AQI had touched 427 at around 4 pm, falling in the 'severe' category.

As the city continued to choke under high levels of pollutants, all Delhi tuitions upto Class 5 have been moved online. The senior classes will continue to attend their tuitions in hybrid mode.