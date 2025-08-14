I asked ChatGPT for last-minute long-weekend getaways from Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and Kolkata: AI hits the bullseye

This Independence Day long weekend is perfect for a quick escape from city life. Whether you’re in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi or Kolkata, you can find destinations that suit your mood.

I asked ChatGPT for a simple list of road-trip ideas to help me plan last-minute long-weekend getaways without stress. And, the AI tool hit the bullseye.

Long-weekend gateways: Mumbai Mumbai offers several great last-minute road trip options for a long weekend. Alibaug, about 95 km away, has clean beaches and Kolaba Fort. It is reachable in under 2.5 hours.

Lonavala, around 83–88 km, is famous for its misty hills, waterfalls and forts. Matheran, 80–83 km away, is a quiet, vehicle-free hill station with lovely viewpoints.

Igatpuri, about 120 km, charms visitors with its mountains, waterfalls and Kalsubai Peak. For a longer trip, Mahabaleshwar, roughly 260 km away via Kaas Plateau, offers strawberry farms, scenic waterfalls and UNESCO floral meadows.

Long-weekend gateways: Bangalore Bangalore (now Bengaluru) has many quick getaways perfect for a long weekend road trip. Nandi Hills, about 60 km away, offers sunrise views and ancient forts. Mysuru (formerly Mysore), 145 km, charms with its royal palace, zoo and heritage streets.

Coorg, roughly 260 km, is ideal for coffee estates, waterfalls and misty hills. Chikmagalur, 245 km, draws nature lovers to its coffee plantations and Mullayanagiri Peak.

ChatGPT suggested a beach escape for those who can drive a bit longer to Gokarna, about 485 km. It offers peaceful shores and temples.

Long-weekend gateways: Delhi Western Himalayas, Delhi's favourite weekend gateways, are prone to cloudbursts and landslides this Independence Day weekend. However, Delhi has many road-trip spots that avoid the high Himalayas yet offer a refreshing break.

Neemrana, about 120 km away, charms with its historic fort-palace and heritage walks. Jaipur, roughly 280 km away, is full of forts, bazaars and royal architecture. Bharatpur, 200 km, draws bird lovers to its famous Keoladeo National Park.

Agra, around 230 km, offers the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Mughlai food. For a rustic retreat, Mandawa in Shekhawati showcases painted havelis and quiet streets. The distance is around 250 km.

Long-weekend gateways: Kolkata Kolkata offers several easy road-trip escapes for a long weekend. Shantiniketan, about 160 km away, charms with its Tagore heritage, art fairs and peaceful red-earth landscapes. Mandarmani, roughly 170 km, is perfect for long drives on the beach and fresh seafood.

Bishnupur, 140 km, showcases terracotta temples and handwoven Baluchari sarees. Sundarbans, about 110 km from Kolkata, offers boat rides and mangrove views without needing a deep jungle trek. Raichak, only 50 km away, is a quick riverside retreat with a colonial fort and Hooghly views.