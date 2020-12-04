I&B asks broadcasters to follow ASCI guidelines on online, fantasy gaming

The ministry of information and broadcasting has directed all private television broadcasters to follow guidelines issued by the Advertising Standards Council of India ( ASCI ) related to online gaming and fantasy sports.

The guidelines issued by ASCI on November 24 to ensure that the fantasy gaming ads are transparent and protect consumers will be effective from 15 December 2020.

In the new rules, no gaming advertisement can depict a person below the age of 18, engaging in a game of online gaming for real money win or suggesting that such persons can play these games.

All such gaming advertisements should carry disclaimers on the fact that the game involves an element of financial risk, may be addictive and that users should play at their own risk.

These should occupy no less than 20% of the space in the print ads. In case of audio or visual programmes, the disclaimer must be placed in normal speaking pace at the end of the advertisement, it must be in the same language as the advertisement, and play out in both audio and visual formats.

Further, the advertisements should not present ‘online gaming for real money winnings’ as an income opportunity or as an alternative employment option. They should also not suggest that a person engaged in gaming activity is more successful as compared to others.

Broadcasters should also ensure that online gaming advertisements do not promote any activity prohibited by statute or law.

The I&B ministry had earlier held a meeting with the ministries of consumer affairs and electronics and information technology, ASCI, News Broadcasters Association, Indian Broadcasting Foundation, All India Gaming Federation, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, and the Online Rummy Federation. The ASCI guidelines were issued after these consultations.

