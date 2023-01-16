‘I belong to middle class’, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman days before Budget 2023

‘I belong to middle class’, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman days before Budget 20231 min read . 08:47 AM IST
‘I belong to middle class & identify myself as middle class so I can understand them,’ says FM Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Union Budget 2023
Days before presenting Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she was aware of the pressures of the middle class but also recalled that the present government has not imposed any fresh taxes on them.
"I belong to middle class & identify myself as middle class so I can understand them. Modi govt has not levied any new tax on middle class in any budget so far. No tax levied on people who earn salary up to ₹5 Lakhs," said Nirmala Sitharaman while speaking at a function organised by the Panchjanya magazine, an RSS- associated weekly.
She said the government has taken various measures like developing the metro rail network in 27 cities and building 100 smart cities to promote ease of living.
“Middle class uses public transport the most & we brought metro in 27 places. Lot of middle-class people are shifting to cities in search of jobs & we’re focusing on the goal of ‘smart cities’.We will continue our work for middle class," said the Finance Minister.
Sitharaman will present Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on February 1 amid expectations that the government will raise the income tax limit and provide relief to the middle class taxpayers, besides others.
