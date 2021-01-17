Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran on his birth anniversary today.

"Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of several people. Be it the world of films or politics, he was widely respected," Modi tweeted.

"During his CM tenures, he initiated numerous efforts towards poverty alleviation and also emphasised on women empowerment. Tributes to MGR on his Jayanti," the prime minister said.

While addressing an event where he flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya to facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, PM Modi said that One of the trains flagged off for Kevadia today originates at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai.

"It is a pleasant coincidence that today is the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna MGR. His life was dedicated to the service of the poor," he said.

"We all are working towards fulfilling his dreams," he added.

"I bow in front of Bharat Ratna MGR," PM Modi said paying tribute to him on his birth anniversary.

MG Ramachandran popularly known as MGR was born in 1917. He was the founder of AIADMK and served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987. MGR was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1988.

