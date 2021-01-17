Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'I bow in front of Bharat Ratna MGR': PM Modi pays tribute to MG Ramachandran on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates various projects relating to Railways in Gujarat, via video conferencing, in New Delhi.

'I bow in front of Bharat Ratna MGR': PM Modi pays tribute to MG Ramachandran on his birth anniversary

1 min read . 01:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi pays tribute to MGR on his birth anniversary today
  • 'Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of several people. Be it the world of films or politics, he was widely respected,' Modi tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran on his birth anniversary today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran on his birth anniversary today.

"Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of several people. Be it the world of films or politics, he was widely respected," Modi tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Singapore to require all inbound travellers take virus tests from 25 Jan

1 min read . 02:42 PM IST

Indian economy may contract 25% in current fiscal: Economist Arun Kumar

2 min read . 02:27 PM IST

Covid vaccination in Delhi: 51 adverse events reported, one 'bit serious', says Health Min Satyendar Jain

1 min read . 02:21 PM IST

Excise duty collection jump 48% this fiscal on record hike in taxes on petrol, diesel

3 min read . 02:06 PM IST

"Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of several people. Be it the world of films or politics, he was widely respected," Modi tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Singapore to require all inbound travellers take virus tests from 25 Jan

1 min read . 02:42 PM IST

Indian economy may contract 25% in current fiscal: Economist Arun Kumar

2 min read . 02:27 PM IST

Covid vaccination in Delhi: 51 adverse events reported, one 'bit serious', says Health Min Satyendar Jain

1 min read . 02:21 PM IST

Excise duty collection jump 48% this fiscal on record hike in taxes on petrol, diesel

3 min read . 02:06 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"During his CM tenures, he initiated numerous efforts towards poverty alleviation and also emphasised on women empowerment. Tributes to MGR on his Jayanti," the prime minister said.

While addressing an event where he flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya to facilitate seamless connectivity to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, PM Modi said that One of the trains flagged off for Kevadia today originates at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai.

"It is a pleasant coincidence that today is the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna MGR. His life was dedicated to the service of the poor," he said.

"We all are working towards fulfilling his dreams," he added.

"I bow in front of Bharat Ratna MGR," PM Modi said paying tribute to him on his birth anniversary.

MG Ramachandran popularly known as MGR was born in 1917. He was the founder of AIADMK and served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987. MGR was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1988.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.