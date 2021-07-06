I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti, tweets PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2021, 08:02 AM IST
Dr Mookerjee devoted his life towards India's unity and progress, said PM Modi
Dr Mookerjee devoted his life towards India's unity and progress, said PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his 120th birth anniversary.
"I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. His lofty ideals motivate millions across our nation. Dr Mookerjee devoted his life towards India's unity and progress. He also distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar and intellectual," PM Modi tweeted.
Mookerjee (1901-1953), who was a politician, barrister and academician, served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!