I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti, tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his 120th birth anniversary.

"I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. His lofty ideals motivate millions across our nation. Dr Mookerjee devoted his life towards India's unity and progress. He also distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar and intellectual," PM Modi tweeted.

Mookerjee (1901-1953), who was a politician, barrister and academician, served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

