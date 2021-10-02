OPEN APP
I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
New Delhi: Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Bapu's principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. "Tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The life and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire every generation of the country to walk on the path of duty. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions, " tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in the Porbandar town of Gujarat. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

