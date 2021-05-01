Subscribe
Home >News >India >'I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji': PM Modi greets nation of 400th Prakash Purab

'I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji': PM Modi greets nation of 400th Prakash Purab

Earlier, PM Modi during a high level meeting had said that the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was going to become a spiritual privilege and national duty. Photo: Narendra Modi Twitter
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Staff Writer

  • After praying at the holy shrine, PM Modi greeted the nation and urged Indian nationals to take lesson from the life, ideals and supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji

On the occasion of 400th Prakash Purab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur by visiting Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in New Delhi. After praying at the holy shrine PM Modi greeted the nation and urged Indian nationals to take lesson from the life, ideals and supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji — the ninth Guru of Sikh religion.

Extending his greetings to the nation on the Holy occasion PM Modi tweeted, "Prayed at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib today. We can never forget the life, ideals and supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," adding "On the special occasion of his 400th Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many."

Earlier on 8th April 2021, PM Modi during a high level meeting attended by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and many more, had said that the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was going to become a spiritual privilege and national duty.

