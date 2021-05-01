'I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji': PM Modi greets nation of 400th Prakash Purab

Extending his greetings to the nation on the Holy occasion PM Modi tweeted, "Prayed at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib today. We can never forget the life, ideals and supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," adding "On the special occasion of his 400th Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many."

