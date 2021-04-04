Subscribe
Home >News >India >'I bow to the sacrifices': Amit Shah condoles death of jawans in Bijapur Naxal encounter

'I bow to the sacrifices': Amit Shah condoles death of jawans in Bijapur Naxal encounter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Five security personnel were killed and around 30 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed deep grief over the killing of five jawans in the encounter between the security forces and Naxalites near Tarrem in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

Extending condolences to the kin of the jawans, he said that nation will never forget their valour.

Extending condolences to the kin of the jawans, he said that nation will never forget their valour.

"I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace and progress. May injured recover soon," Shah tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that their sacrifices will never be forgotten. He also wished for a speedy recovery for personnel injured in the encounter.

"My thoughts are with the families of those martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. The sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten. May the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi had tweeted.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the death of security personnel and ordered better treatment facilities for the soldiers injured in the encounter.

Five security personnel were killed and around 30 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said.

Around 15 security personnel are still missing following the encounter with Naxals, the police added.

