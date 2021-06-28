"It is respectfully prayed from this court to pass an interim order to direct all the schools affiliated by the board to publish the rationale document for devised criteria for the assessment of students of class Xth on their respective websites, before calculating the result and uploading the same on the CBSE portal, to bring transparency, also so that the students may access it and could raise their grievances with the board well in time along with the sagacious grievance redressal mechanism by the board for the students," the plea said.