“I can surely meet him (Varun Gandhi) and hug him, but cannot…", Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi who is currently in the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra said about his cousin Varun Gandhi on Tuesday.
Varun Gandhi is the son of Sanjay and Maneka Gandhi, grandson of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi and the great-grandson of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
Varun Gandhi was first introduced to the Pilibhit constituency by his mother during the 1999 election campaigning. Maneka had been a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since earlier but she and Varun formally joined BJP in 2004. Varun Gandhi campaigned for the party in the 2004 elections, covering over 40 constituencies.
Rahul Gandhi stated that Varun and him have very different ideologies which would prevent them from forming a camaraderie. Rahul mentioned that Varun accepted the ‘BJP-RSS ideology’ which Rahul cannot identify with.
Gandhi said that Varun at some point accepted the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and added that he cannot accept this ever.
"Varun at some point, maybe even today, accepted that ideology and made it his own. I can not accept that thing," the Wayanad MP said during a press briefing.
Gandhi said that he will have to be "beheaded" to make him enter the RSS office.
"Varun Gandhi is in BJP if he walks here then it might be a problem for him. My ideology doesn't match his ideology. I cannot go to the RSS office, I'll have to be beheaded before that. My family has an ideology. Varun adopted another and I can't accept that ideology," he said.
"I can surely meet him and hug him, but cannot accept that ideology," Gandhi added at a press conference during the Punjab-leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that aims to end the politics of hate and division and the over-centralization of our political system
The claims by Rahul Gandhi were made amid speculations that BJP leader Varun Gandhi's entry into Congress.
The Congress leader claimed that the BJP will suffer a "massive blow" due to issues like unemployment, and price rise.
"It is abundantly clear that the BJP will suffer a massive hit by economic distress, unemployment, and price rise. There is massive anger against the BJP," he said.
