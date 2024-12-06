Sukhbir Singh Badal thanked police officials Jasbir Singh and Hira Singh for saving his life after an assassination attempt. He praised their bravery and loyalty on social media, highlighting their crucial role during the attack while he was performing seva at the Golden Temple.

Days after escaping a bid on his life, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed gratitude towards the two police officials, Jasbir Singh and Hira Singh, for saving his life.

In a social media post, Sukhbir Badal called them a part of his family and said that he would never be able to repay the courage they showed to save him from attack. He also posted pictures of the two assistant sub-inspectors who are part of his security detail, on X.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab was attacked while he was performing seva outside Golden Tempe in Amritsar on Wednesday. A former terrorist opened fire at the leader but missed as plainclothes policemen overpowered him.

In pics | Sukhbir Singh Badal hugs Punjab Police officials While praising the two officials for their bravery, SAD leader said that “it is not an easy thing to risk life to save someone's life".

“ASI Jasveer Singh and ASI Hira Singh, both Sr. Prakash Singh ji has been a part of our family since the time of Badal Sahab. I and my family have never lost sight of the courage and loyalty shown by them in our entire life," read a post by Sukhbir Singh Badal on X in Punjabi.

How did the Punjab Police foil bid on Sukhbir Badal? Maintaining the security of the former Punjab Deputy CM was difficult at Golden Temple as it was not possible to frisk or check the devotees.

However, the on-duty police officials remained alert and carefully scrutinised all the people close to Sukhbir Badal. According to ANI, ASI Jasbir Singh sensed the threat to the Akali leader as the shooter approached close to him. Within seconds, he pounced on the shooter, grabbed his hands, and pushed him, after which the attacker was overpowered with the help of other security personnel.

Sukhbir Badal's attacker sent to police custody The attack was done by former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura. He was sent to a three-day police remand by a court in Amritsar on Thursday.