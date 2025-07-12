‘I committed kanya vadh… Write FIR in such a way I get hanged’: What Radhika Yadav's father told cops after arrest

Deepak Yadav, father of state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav, accused of his daughter's murder is repentant and wants “to be hanged”, according to Deepak's elder brother, Vijay Yadav.

Advertisement

Condemning the murder, Vijay told the Indian Express on Saturday that his brother said he has committed kanya vadh (female slaughter). “Whatever happened was wrong. In fact, when I was with him at the station, he told the police, ‘Write my statement and the FIR in such a way that I get hanged’. He said he has committed kanya vadh (female slaughter).”

A Gurugram court sent Deepak to 14 days judicial custody on Saturday. Twenty-five-year-old Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father, allegedly over a disagreement regarding her tennis academy in Sector 57 in Gurugram.

On July 11, her body was cremated in Haryana's Gurugram after the post-mortem examination. The team of doctors performing the examination confirmed multiple gunshot wounds, an ANI report said.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said that they were not summoning anyone else to join the investigation at this stage, as reported by the Indian Express.

Cops probing music video angle too Gurugram Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sandeep Kumar on Friday informed that the tennis player was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, a result of a disagreement over her tennis academy.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the father, who runs a rental property business, was unhappy with his daughter running the academy, citing their financially prosperous background as a reason for her not to work.

Kumar further elaborated, “Despite being told not to run the academy, Radhika refused to stop working, which eventually and ultimately led to a huge disagreement. Going further, the accused got angry and shot his daughter with his licensed gun and killed her.”

Advertisement

The Police are also investigating a music video in which Radhika Yadav had played a part. As per sources, Rekha's father had asked her to delete the video from her social media. However, police has found no connection between the murder and the music video, the report added.

Inam-ul-Haq, co-actor of the late tennis player in the music video, has said that he had no connection to her murder and had not been in touch with her after the video shoot.

He said, "I met her (Radhika) for the first time in the Tennis Premier League, which was held in Delhi. After that, I met her in a music video. She was an actor to me. I have worked with many actresses... She just came for the shooting of the music video, and then she left... We just gave her a good luck amount. The production of the video was unpaid. After that, we never contacted."

Advertisement