‘I couldn’t make my party win’: Kirodi Lal Meena quits as Rajasthan minister month after Lok Sabha defeat

On submitting his resignation from the Rajasthan cabinet, BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena says, "...Despite working actively for the last 10-12 years, I couldn't make my party win in those areas where I have some impact. High Command has asked me to come to Delhi tomorrow, I will go there and try to convince them as I have announced that if I won't be able to make my party win, I'll resign, and I have done that. It is my moral duty that I should resign if my party doesn't win. I met the CM as well, but he has rejected my resignation... I have no complaints and no expectations for any post, neither from the CM nor from the organization.”