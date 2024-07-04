‘I couldn’t make my party win’: Kirodi Lal Meena quits as Rajasthan minister month after Lok Sabha defeat

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has resigned months after saying he would quit the post if the BJP loses the Dausa Lok Sabha seat

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published4 Jul 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Kirodi Lal Meena said that the 'party high command has asked me to come to Delhi, I will go there and try to convince them as I have announced that if I won't be able to make my party win, I'll resign, and I have done that'
Kirodi Lal Meena said that the ’party high command has asked me to come to Delhi, I will go there and try to convince them as I have announced that if I won’t be able to make my party win, I’ll resign, and I have done that’(HT_PRINT)

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena resigned late Wednesday, months after saying he would quit the post if the BJP loses the Dausa Lok Sabha seat.

On submitting his resignation from the Rajasthan cabinet, BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena says, "...Despite working actively for the last 10-12 years, I couldn't make my party win in those areas where I have some impact. High Command has asked me to come to Delhi tomorrow, I will go there and try to convince them as I have announced that if I won't be able to make my party win, I'll resign, and I have done that. It is my moral duty that I should resign if my party doesn't win. I met the CM as well, but he has rejected my resignation... I have no complaints and no expectations for any post, neither from the CM nor from the organization.”

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Meena posted the famous Ramcharitramanas lines 'Raghukul reeti sada chali aai, pran jaai par vachan na jaai' to underline his unwavering intent to keep his promise at any cost.

It is important to note that during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Rajasthan agriculture minister said he would quit the Bhajan Lal Sharma government if the party lost any of the seven parliamentary seats under his responsibility.

Meena had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigned him the seven seats in eastern Rajasthan, for which he worked hard during the polls.

But when the results were announced on June 4, the saffron lost some of these seats, including his native Dausa.

