Ahead of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Tuesday issued fresh threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Republic Day, reported Business Today on January 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He dared PM Modi to attend the Republic Day function on January 26 without security.

“I dare Modi, you come to Delhi without your security. If you are a popular leader, come to Delhi on R-Day without security and SFJ (Sikhs For Justice) is going to avenge the assassination of Shaheed Nijjar by raising the Khalistan flag," Business Today quoted him as saying in a video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pannun also called on gangsters to come together and carry out an assault against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Republic Day on January 26, reported India Today.

Apart from this, several photos of pro-Khalistani graffiti reportedly painted across New Delhi threatening to 'avenge' the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar surfaced on social media. In June 2023, Nijjar was killed outside a gurdwara in Canada's Surrey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pannun has been actively exhorting gangsters and young people over social media to stand for Khalistan.

Declared a 'designated individual terrorist' by the Centre in 2020, the Sikhs For Justice founder has issued such threats against India in the past too.

In December 2023, Pannun released a video in which he threatened to attack Parliament on or before December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In November 2023, Pannun urged the Sikh community not to fly on Air India after November 19, as their lives could be under threat. Following this, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against him.

Amid tensions over the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Nijjar, he in September asked Hindu Canadians to leave Canada.

In 2019, the government banned the SFJ as an "unlawful association" citing its involvement in "anti-national and subversive" activities. Since then Pannun has been on NIA's radar, as the probe agency lodged its first case against the terrorists. Non-bailable warrants were issued against Pannun by the NIA Special Court on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a 'Proclaimed Offender (PO)' on November 29, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the US authorities indicted an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, for his alleged involvement in a plot to kill Pannun in the US in November last year. According to US officials, Gupta had agreed to pay $100,000 to an assassin to carry out the killing. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic at the request of US authorities.

With agency inputs.

